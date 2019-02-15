After losing son, single mother struggles to help daughter battle same condition

national

Abandoned by dad, little girl finds all the support she needs from mum and sister, who have arranged for the transplant with the help of children's hospital

Suhana and her mother Ruksha are hopeful she will improve after a bone marrow transplant

After losing her brother to a rare genetic disorder, six-year-old Suhana Shaikh is battling the same deadly condition. Once a happy, smiling child, she sank into further despair after experiencing extreme weight gain due to steroid treatment, after which she refused to meet anybody. The only person she does want to meet is her father. However, he cruelly abandoned her and her mother in their time of need.

Suhana suffers from Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a genetic disorder that claimed her brother's life when he was two. Due to the condition, the white blood cells supposed to protect her from disease, have become a slow poison for the six-year-old instead.

"I was pregnant with Suhana when my son died. After his death, the doctors asked us to get her checked too, which revealed that she had the same disease," said Ruksha Shaikh, Suhana's mother.



Suhana before the steroid treatment caused excess weight gain

Abandoned by father

Since then, she has been running from pillar to post for the little girl's treatment. From their home in Parbhani, they first went to Pune, and were then referred to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children here in Mumbai, Suhana is now awaiting a bone marrow transplant. All through this, Ruksha has been on her own, as she cares for Suhana and her elder daughter. Her husband abandoned the family soon after their son's death, and has since married another woman.

"My in-laws started blaming me, claiming I was responsible for the death of our son, that I was giving birth to unhealthy children. I have given birth to three children through C-section, so there is no chance of me having more kids. So, my husband left me, saying I would never be able to give him a healthy son," said Ruksha as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Then, more determined, she said, "But I am not going home without my daughter. When I had come with her to Mumbai for the treatment, I didn't think I could survive on my own. But if I can do that, I can go to any extent to keep Suhana alive."

Depressed, homesick

Suhana, meanwhile, has sunk into despair because of her severe weight gain following the intake of steroids during her treatment. Now, she refuses to leave her room or meet anyone, as her obesity has become a subject of ridicule.

A consultant treating her said, "Currently, she is on steroids, which led to an increase in her weight. Normally, for a child of her age, the average weight should be around 18-20 kg. Her weight is in the range of 25-30 kg," said the doctor.

Her father went to see her twice, after the hospital staffers requested him to cheer up the girl, who keeps crying for her home. Now, Suhana's only hope for survival is to undergo a bone marrow transplant. Her elder sister will donate the tissue for the transplant, while her mother and the hospital are raising money for the procedure through social workers.

Dr Mini Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia hospital, said, "Thanks to the newly launched bone marrow transplant facility in the hospital, the child will get a new lease of life. This facility will help many paediatric patients."

The condition

Haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) is an aggressive and life-threatening syndrome of excessive immune activation. Explaining the case, a consultant from the hospital said, "The immunity system in our body protects us from infections by defending against viruses and bacteria. After beating an infection, the immune system stops fighting. But in her case, it keeps going all the time, which is affecting her organs. It also affects the clotting of blood, so the patient can start bleeding from anywhere."

