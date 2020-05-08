After Mira Rajput and Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda's biggest dilemma is how to shape her brows

It is not just Bollywood celebrities, but many people who are extremely concerned and panicking for the grooming woes. It was Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife who was worried about her eyebrows. In fact, she also posted a funny picture of her face, which highlighted the on-fleek brows.

View this post on Instagram So far the eyebrows are behaving A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onApr 4, 2020 at 10:44am PDT

With going to the salon for a quick fix no longer an option, now Kriti Kharbanda's biggest dilemma is how to shape her brows. "Baaki sab toh theek hai, par in eyebrows ka kya karein?" she wrote on Insta and referred to the bushy look as 'COVID brows'. Earlier, Sonam K Ahuja, too, had expressed concerns about her brows being a 'complete mess'. If you don't want to DIY, let big, thick brows be the latest must-have.

Well, it seems like grooming is a grave issue than anything else right now.

On the professional front, Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in Pagalpanti, and now, the actress is all set to woo the audience with her next film releases Vaan and Taish. Speaking about her personal life, Kriti is currently dating Pulkit Samrat, her Pagalpanti co-star.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Before that, the actress was a part of LGBTQIA film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also starring Anil Kapoor, Regina Cassandra and Rajkummar Rao.

