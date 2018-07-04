Search

After railway overbridge collapse in Andehri, Grant Road rail bridge cracks up

Jul 04, 2018, 18:56 IST | IANS

The bridge on Grant Road station of Western Railway (WR) has developed cracks and as a precaution, traffic has been diverted to Nana Chowk towards Kennedy Bridge, Mumbai Traffic Police announced

Cracks were found on a bridge at the Grant Road station in south Mumbai, hours after an over- bridge collapsed at a railway station in suburban Andheri. PTI

A day after the partial collapse of a bridge in suburban Andheri, another railway overbridge developed visible cracks at downtown Grant Road on Wednesday.

The huge and long cracks on the upper surface which were noticed around dawn today, locals said.

Meanwhile, normal suburban train services were resumed on WR today after the debris of the collapsed portion of Gokhale Bridge was cleared and damaged rail equipment repaired.

However, the bridge will remain closed for a few days for people and traffic to carry out repairs, an official said.

