After Sacred Games and Dilli, digital world calling again for Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was one of the first leading Bollywood stars to enter the web world as he considers himself a risk-taker. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to say that it was the OTT platform which gave a boost to Saif's career. After hitting a rough patch with a string of failures in Bollywood including Rangoon, Chef, Kaalakaandi and Baazaar, Saif's career got a breath of fresh air with Sacred Games, which brought him back into the action.

Now, after two seasons of Sacred Games in 2018 and 2019, and the upcoming web series, Dilli, Saif Ali Khan is taking the digital route again. He is said to be in talks for a film, which will drop on Netflix.

Also Read: Film sets hierarchical, OTT platforms provide sense of equality: Saif Ali Khan

Though details are under wraps for the untitled venture, the nawab is said to have loved the script. Saif is working out the dates amid his current busy schedule. He is in Dharamshala for the shoot of Bhoot Police, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS in the past. The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Saif had wrapped up Dilli's dubbing and is now looking forward to the release of Dilli (earlier titled Tandav), helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar (known for his films Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Sultan, Gunday, Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai). Dilli is about the dark side of Indian politics. The show also stars Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias.

Also Read: Bhoot Police: Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline, and Yami's Diwali wish will brighten up your day

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news