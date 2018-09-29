After Sonu Sood, Swati Semwal quits Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika

bollywood

Swati Semwal was to be seen as Parvati, wife of Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau, originally to be played by Sonu Sood and now being essayed by Zeeshan Ayyub

Swati Semwal. Pic: Instagram/@semwalswati

Days after Sonu Sood left Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi owing to his professional commitment towards Simmba, actress Swati Semwal, who was supposed to essay the role of Sonu Sood's wife too has quit the project.

The actress said that she was unsure if her role would have been substantial enough following Sonu Sood's exit from the movie. Swati was to be seen as Parvati, wife of Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau, originally to be played by Sonu and now being essayed by Zeeshan Ayyub.

"I have quit the project. Earlier also I was not sure, I was in two minds, but a few days back, my team had a meeting and we decided to quit the project because I don't think so at this point of time, this project is good for the career path that I am taking," Swati told a news agency over phone from Mumbai.

She said her decision was conveyed to the film's team earlier this week. The actress, last seen in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Fanney Khan, says the meeting was held as she wanted to know more about the project and about how her role was shaping up and what is it going to be.

"After the meeting, I realised that it was not so significant anymore. It was not what we signed for when I signed the film, so we decided to part ways," she added.

For Swati, the alarm bells rang as while Sonu was required to dedicate almost three months, Zeeshan's requirement was much less.

"My work would have definitely reduced. Thinking about that, we decided we should not take this up again. Now, I don't know whether the writers, Kangana or producer took this decision, but I am sure whatever they are doing, they are doing in the best interest for the film.

"Everyone wants the film to go ahead and do well. From my side, I have no bad feelings or a bitter taste. One has to do what one has do. I am doing what I have to do for my career. And they have to do what they have to do for the film," added Swati.

Director Krish was helming the movie, but as he got busy with his other film, Kangana stepped in to direct the patchwork of Manikarnika. While Sonu left the movie owing to his professional commitment towards Simmba, Kangana claimed he left the movie as he "refused to work under a woman director".

HoweverKangana remains unaffected with the development. In a recent interview, the actress said that she was proud of Manikarnikaaut says she is proud of "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", and is looking forward to its release.

"I am extremely proud of this film, portraying a character who empowers and inspires. We have put in our heart, blood and sweat into making this film," Kangana said.

Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, Manikarnika is slated to release on January 25, 2019. The teaser will be released on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

