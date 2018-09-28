Kangana Ranaut won't take co-director's credit for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

bollywood

The film's teaser, which will be launched on October 2, apparently has only Krish being credited for helming the period drama based on Rani Laxmibai

Kangana Ranaut

Though rumours were rife that Kangana Ranaut would share director credit with Krish for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, mid-day has learnt that the actor has forgone the honour. The film's teaser, which will be launched on October 2, apparently has only Krish being credited for helming the period drama based on Rani Laxmibai.



Krish

According to sources, Zee Studios offered her the opportunity to be billed as director alongside the South filmmaker. A source reveals, "Kangana re-shot major portions over a 45-day schedule. She did it out of her sheer love for the subject. When the studio asked her if she would take credit for it, she turned down their offer saying that it was her responsibility to ensure the film turns out well."

