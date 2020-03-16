After Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty scouting for fourth cop?

Rohit Shetty has been vocal about his desire to create a cop crossover film that will see the union of his three larger-than-life heroes — Ajay Devgn's Singham, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. But industry insiders suggest that the filmmaker is keen to add more cop heroes to the universe before he rolls the magnum opus that will see his khaki heroes join forces to fight the evil powers. Even as Sooryavanshi is looking at a new release date, buzz is that Shetty's team of writers is at work, developing new cop characters to take the franchise forward.



Ajay Devgn's Singham, Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

A source reveals, "After Sooryavanshi, Rohit will train his focus on the next edition of Golmaal. In the meanwhile, his team of writers has been asked to create cop avatars that will have different personality traits from those of Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, and will hail from different parts of India, thus tackling diverse issues of the country. He has a few heroes in mind that he wants to tap for the action franchise. In Simmba, he showed the crossover of Singham and Sooryavanshi. It is being said that in Sooryavanshi, Rohit has made a mention of his next cop hero who is likely to take the franchise forward."

mid-day reached out to Rohit Shetty, who remained unavailable for comment.

