After split from boyfriend Michael Corsale, Shruti Haasan croons emotional song

Shruti Haasan with Michael Corsale. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/the

One of the seven tracks in Shruti Haasan's upcoming Extended Play (EP) recordings is about heartbreak. The actor-singer, who split from London-based theatre actor boyfriend Michael Corsale, has written the lyrics drawing from her personal experience.

Haasan wants listeners to connect with the emotion and the feeling. But the Behen Hogi Teri (2017) actor says she is not whining. It talks about several things one learns from a break-up.

Earlier talking to mid-day about her ex-boyfriend, Shruti had told, "I'm tired of the marriage rumours. Everyone knows about him, but I don't see why I should speak about him." Despite coming from an unconventional family set-up, Haasan says that her parents' marriage has not made her cynical. "That was their life, this is mine. I know how to hold on to my relationships."

Shruti Haasan has removed all their pictures from her Instagram account. However, Michael's social media still has their pictures from their various getaways.

On the professional front, after serenading fans in London, Haasan has lent her voice to Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming thriller, Khamoshi, produced by PYX films.

Talking about singing for the title track, set to be used during the end credits, Haasan told mid-day, "I like to sing and compose, and it's something I've been doing since the age of six. When Chakri Toleti [director] approached me with the offer, I agreed because I have composed music for his first directorial, Eenadu [a remake of A Wednesday]."

Co-producer Saurabh Mishra credits composer Shamir Tandon for suggesting Haasan's name for the song. "Since she has studied music overseas, we made a song with a rock influence," he says.

