After split, has Nick Kyrgios found a new girlfriend in Chiara Passari?

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 10:36 IST | A correspondent |

Nick, who is in Canberra as the ATP tour being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is training and having fun playing video games and hanging out with his friends

Pic courtesy/Nick Kyrgios' Instagram account
Pic courtesy/Nick Kyrgios' Instagram account

Controversial Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has reportedly found new love after his split from fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya last month.

Happiness is found

A post shared by Nick Kyrgios (@k1ngkyrg1os) onJun 27, 2020 at 6:49am PDT

On Friday, Nick shared a picture for his 1.4 million Instagram followers and captioned it: "Ride by our side." He tagged Chiara Passari, which could be a hint that he is in a relationship with her.

On Saturday, he shared the below picture and wrote: "Happiness is found." Before Anna, Nick was in a relationship with Croatian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic, who is currently dating Italian World No. 8 Matteo Berrettini.

