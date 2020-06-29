After split, has Nick Kyrgios found a new girlfriend in Chiara Passari?

Controversial Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has reportedly found new love after his split from fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya last month.

Nick, who is in Canberra as the ATP tour being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is training and having fun playing video games and hanging out with his friends.

View this post on Instagram Happiness is found A post shared by Nick Kyrgios (@k1ngkyrg1os) onJun 27, 2020 at 6:49am PDT

On Friday, Nick shared a picture for his 1.4 million Instagram followers and captioned it: "Ride by our side." He tagged Chiara Passari, which could be a hint that he is in a relationship with her.

On Saturday, he shared the below picture and wrote: "Happiness is found." Before Anna, Nick was in a relationship with Croatian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic, who is currently dating Italian World No. 8 Matteo Berrettini.

