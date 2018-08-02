After suffering a stroke in Florida, 99-year-old Bandra teacher defeats all odds

national

After suffering a stroke in Florida in May, resilient nonagenarian defeats hip fracture and another stroke after returning to India

Since her fracture has healed, Nana can now sit up straight. It will take her two more weeks to get back on her feet though

Nana Hazel Branche's spirit is indestructible. The 99-year-old suffered a stroke earlier this year while visiting her grandson in Florida, and while she was on her path to recovery, she fractured her right hip and suffered another stroke, this time, after returning to India. But Tuesday brought lots of cheer for one of Bandra's most beloved teachers after doctors told her the fracture had completely healed.

Florida to Mumbai to Goa

Nana had suffered the stroke in May and was hospitalised in the US for treatment. Following her recovery, she returned to Mumbai on June 15. From here, she moved to Goa to spend the monsoon with her daughter Judy. But as fate would have it, Nana's health deteriorated further in Goa three weeks ago, leaving her with a fracture in her right hip. It left her bedridden, as traction weights had to be tied to her ankles to prevent movement that could further damage her hip.

Also read: Bandra's beloved 99-year-old Nana is home, but family needs funds for treatment

If this wasn't enough, she suffered another stroke and had to be admitted to the ICU for nearly a week. But on Tuesday, when Judy took Nana to the Galaxy hospital in Goa for an X-ray, doctors found the nonagenarian's fracture had healed! "For someone as energetic and independent as Nana, it was really frustrating to be bedridden," Judy told mid-day. "The doctors have removed her tractions, and she was able to sit up straight after three weeks. She is now in a wheelchair." A resident doctor at Galaxy Hospital said: "We've removed the traction and she will be able to walk in another two weeks. It is amazing that she can recuperate at this age."

Nana misses Bombay

As for the resilient Nana, all she wants to do is come back home. "Of course I miss Bombay terribly! My great and lovely Bombay, my darling. I miss everything about Bombay and I long to go back to it every time I'm away," she said. An overjoyed Judy, who, like every member in their family, has always been in awe of Nana's energy and spirit, jokingly breathed a sigh of relief and said: "She's going to end up coming to my funeral."

Also read: Mumbai: Students pool in funds for Bandra's beloved teacher

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates