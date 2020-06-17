After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Vikas Gupta's emotional breakdown on Instagram leaves fans shocked

Vikas Gupta is quite disturbed after losing a good friend, Sushant Singh Rajput. The popular television producer, who has been a part of various reality shows like Bigg Boss, Ace of Space and much more, has poured his heart out in a few videos which he shared on social media. He said how he couldn't be there for a friend when he needed someone the most.

It wasn't just Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death that made him break down in tears, but a lot of other things, including memories of him being bullied and facing social media hatred that left him in a vulnerable state.

After sharing this 10-minute video, Vikas Gupta shared one more clip a few hours later. Take a look.

On the professional front, Vikas Gupta was last seen hosting the show Ace Of Space, an MTV offering. Later, he also produced a popular teenage web show, Class of 2020.

