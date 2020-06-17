After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Vikas Gupta's emotional breakdown on Instagram leaves fans shocked
Vikas Gupta shared a few emotional videos on social media, which talks about his bullies, not having emotional support, and trolls. Take a look
Vikas Gupta is quite disturbed after losing a good friend, Sushant Singh Rajput. The popular television producer, who has been a part of various reality shows like Bigg Boss, Ace of Space and much more, has poured his heart out in a few videos which he shared on social media. He said how he couldn't be there for a friend when he needed someone the most.
It wasn't just Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death that made him break down in tears, but a lot of other things, including memories of him being bullied and facing social media hatred that left him in a vulnerable state.
Don’t ask a troubled person to talk to you if you don’t have an intention to help . Don’t call someone home for coffee because you want to feel good about yourself being kind you lend an ear. What he or she needs is much more. When you give hope and do nothing you add to the number of times his hope has died from inside. Situations or people have pushed someone to such a condition that they have come almost begging for help and instead sometimes are made fun of , gossiped Of or given don’t worry it will be okay and worse will be judged and so will their work their entire life. Like I will be post what I am doing. I know I am risking my entire life’s hard work and achievement. I will not be shamed any more or blackmailed anymore by anyone. You have been doing this for far too long and honestly I would prefer to die knowing the world knows who you all really are and they realise that cruelty can exist to this extend . It can be in your family , friends , in college at workplace . People arnt all nice. They can be so brutal and sadist. I had told my house guest once if you are cornered by someone to an extend that you think you have no option but to die then before you do pick up all the strength and courage for that one blow. Don’t ever give up completely till there is a drop of anything left in you. This is the beginning of my last drop of everything that remains in me before I fall. I wasted my time energy crying begging asking for help, no one helped sometimes they couldn’t sometimes they were busy. I wasn’t able to help myself but by this I am making sure these set of people will not be able to hurt anyone else ever again #vikasgupta #mentalillness is real #sushantsinghrajput I remember the months we spend at #chaicoffee sharing dreams of future. ThankU for taking care of my brother like your own. You kept him with you as your family for so long that i lost count of months - (No rent was ever shared or any expenses- he was the older brother ðÂ¤¬) You taught him , loved him & trained him even better than I did ðÂÂÂ Gratitude for whatever it’s worth now. I am sorry I couldn’t help cause I needed it myself. RIP âÂ¤ï¸Â
After sharing this 10-minute video, Vikas Gupta shared one more clip a few hours later. Take a look.
This is what made something snap on me . To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy , too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers . I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what . What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years . Form to the police . Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won’t even mentions the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend i will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else .
On the professional front, Vikas Gupta was last seen hosting the show Ace Of Space, an MTV offering. Later, he also produced a popular teenage web show, Class of 2020.
