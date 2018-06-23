After Veere Di Wedding, Sumeet Vyas to play negative role in It's Not That Simple

Sumeet on slipping into role of the antagonist in It's Not That Simple after playing a string of positive parts

Sumeet Vyas

Emerging as the Shah Rukh Khan of the online platform, Sumeet Vyas steadily made his place on the web, and in Bollywood, with his chocolate boy image. Eager to explore other facets of the actor in him, he is now set to portray a full-fledged negative role in the second season of It's Not That Simple, which pairs him alongside Veere Di Wedding co-star, Swara Bhasker.

His voice is telling of his excitement about exploring his dark side in the web show as Vyas says, "This is my first attempt at playing a grey character. It's a lot of fun, as there are many layers to it. Also, the perception of positive and negative is flawed, because each person always thinks s/he is doing the right thing, [so it will be] interesting to explore it."

Be it for tickling funny bones in Permanent Roommates or his dramatic act in Tripling, Vyas has always found appreciation from viewers. Yet, adopting the mindset of the antagonist for reel should not make him any less desirable, he suggests. "If an actor plays any part with conviction, people should accept it. I was itching to do a role like this one for long. I wanted to step away from the sweet, 'nice guy' image I had acquired due to my characters. My character is not goofy. He is confident, shrewd and calculative," says Vyas, adding that while his body language will change owing to the role, his approach won't.

