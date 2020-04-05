Age is just a number! Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother exercising with Ankita Konwar will inspire you

Milind Soman is known for his fitness. But it seems sturdiness runs in his blood. Milind's mother, Usha Soman, is also a fitness enthusiast. And in her case, it's right to believe that age is just a number. To give us a proof of it, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a highly inspiring video.

In the video, his 81-year old mother and 28-year-old wife Ankita Konwar can be seen exercising together. The duo can be seen hopping around on the terrace of their residence on one leg and they are totally having fun. Together they hop and move from one end of the terrace to the other. Milind's 81-year-old mother pulling off the exercise with ease surely motivates us.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, he wrote: "28 and 81 ! Be fit at every age #mygirls @ankita_earthy @somanusha."

Take a look:

Recently, the actor stepped out to buy some essentials and was amazed to see Mumbaikars display civic sense, standing patiently in queues, making sure not to litter and caring for each other.

He posted his experience and wrote, "It seems like the beginning of a big change, perhaps we will see a new social order in the years to come, different in ways that we cannot imagine (sic)." He added, "Things in the market were well-organised. I have never seen such orderly queues, or the kind of civic mindedness that I see today (sic)."

The country has been in lockdown for over a week now, and while it hasn't been all easy and convenient, it has still gone a long way to slow down, if not stop, the spread of coronavirus.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the first season of the web series Four More Shots Please as Dr Warsi. He will reprise his role in the second season of the show, which is all set to release on April 17, 2020.

