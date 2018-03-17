Aggressive Roger Federer storms into Last 4 in Indian Wells Masters

Roger Federer, who is seeking a record sixth Indian Wells title, extended his win streak to 16 straight matches, matching the start he had to the 2006 ATP calendar season



Roger Federer returns to Chung Hyeon at Indian Wells

Defending champ Roger Federer equalled his best start to a season with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Chung Hyeon to book his spot in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters on Thursday. Federer, who is seeking a record sixth Indian Wells title, extended his win streak to 16 straight matches, matching the start he had to the 2006 ATP calendar season.

In the semi-finals, Federer will face Croatian Borna Coric, who outlasted seventh seeded Kevin Anderson 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3). Federer won 70 percent of his first serve points, had just one double fault and broke Chung's serve four times in the one hour, 23 minute match. He clinched the victory on the second match point when he blasted his 12th and final ace. Earlier this year he defended his title at the Australian Open, picking up his 20th Grand Slam win. Federer said he plans to get ready for Coric the same way he prepared for Chung: "He plays similar to Chung. I got to play aggressive tennis. Pretty simple, not easy to do."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever