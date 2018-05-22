Ahaan Panday spotted with Alisha Abdullah in Chennai

Over the weekend, Ahaan Panday was spotted with ace racer Alisha Abdullah zooming on the tracks



Amid speculation that Ahaan Panday is making his debut in a Yash Raj film, Deanne and Chikki Panday's son has been acquiring racing skills in Chennai. Over the weekend, he was spotted with ace racer Alisha Abdullah zooming on the tracks.

While Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya is set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, the actor had earlier said nephew Ahaan will also join the bandwagon, but, Johar's Dharma Productions will not mark his launch.

Responding to questions on whether Ahaan would make his debut soon, Chunky said, "My nephew Ahaan is just like my son. He is famous on Instagram and Twitter. A [film] announcement [involving him] will also be made soon. He is not debuting with Dharma. The other banner could be Yash Raj [Films]. I can't talk about it, but good news is on its way."

Is the prep and skill honing for Ahaan Panday's launchpad? Well, let's wait and watch!

