Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff's loveable vacation in Italy will melt your heart

Ahead of his Bollywood debut in Milan Luthria's RX100 opposite Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty is grabbing attention more for his personal life rather than the professional front. Suniel Shetty's son is holidaying with girlfriend Tania Shroff in Italy, and the two are throwing caution to the wind.

Tania posted a snapshot on Instagram, which she captioned, "My rock." Ahan replied, "I love you." The two are often spotted up and about in Mumbai, but steer clear of paparazzi. Looks like they no longer want to be coy. The duo is known to be childhood sweethearts, and they are said to be dating for quite some time now. For the unversed, Tania Shroff is the daughter of businessman Jai Shroff and Romila Shroff.

Speaking of Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut, the Telugu version of RX 100, a drama film, stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead, the actor has already started shooting for the film. The remake is being directed by Milan Luthria, who is known for directing films like The Dirty Picture, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Kachche Dhaage, and Baadshaho. The yet-untitled film is being produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is presented by Fox Star Studios.

Milan Luthria, who is directing Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut, said in a media interaction: "The plot of the film is very intriguing, a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It's a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry. We're set to go now."

