Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's RX100 remake goes on floors

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX100

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria at director Milan Lutharia's residence. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan has started shooting for his debut film, a Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu hit, RX 100. A post from the official Twitter account of Nadiadwala Grandson read: "First shoot. First Day. First Clap. We are ready to embark on this beautiful journey together. Here's to many more. Ahan Shetty, Sajid Nadiadwala, Milan Luthria and Tara Sutaria."

The Telugu version of RX 100, a drama film, stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead.

The remake is being directed by Milan Luthria, who is known for directing films like The Dirty Picture, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Kachche Dhaage, and Baadshaho. The yet-untitled film is being produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is presented by Fox Star Studios.

Other details about the film are still under wraps.

