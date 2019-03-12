Ahead of Matrix Fight Night, Krishna Shroff arranges a face-off

bollywood

As Tiger and Krishna Shroff gear up for the first of its kind martial arts event with Matrix fight night, Krishna Shroff held a face-off of the fighters as they would compete with each other on Tuesday

Krishna Shroff

An initiative to create awareness and train a wider audience people for martial arts, Tiger and Krishna Shroff launched Matrix Fitness center for specialized training in Martial Arts. The Fight night will take place on 12th March,2019 at Dome, NSCI. The MMA fight promotion is slated to showcase four promotional nights throughout the year.

The fighters have flown down for the fight night from across the nation and to make sure they have a good stay as well as to add a personal touch the guests were welcomed in the city by Krishna Shroff on Monday. Tiger not only sent them personalized notes but also gifted each fighter a pair of sports shoes and headphones.

The theme song for the fight night is from Tiger's blockbuster Baaghi 2 'Get Ready To Fight'. Tiger Shroff who keeps the internet fiery with his power packed action stunts has been trained for martial arts ever since he was five. Krishna Shroff as well learned the art form soon after her brother.

While Tiger Shroff has showcased his power packed action avatar in various films, Krishna Shroff's fitness regime has been grabbing the attention of followers. Giving testimony of passion and dedication, avid practitioners of martial arts, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff's Matrix fight night provides a brand new impetus to MMA in India.

With the approval of the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association, Matrix Fight Night will be hosted on 12th March, 2019.

