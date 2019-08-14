Ahem! Nick Jonas reveals his cozy morning session

bollywood

Nick Jonas performs a morning ritual before brushing his teeth. Do you know what is it?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

What's the first thing Nick Jonas does after waking up? Brush his teeth? Far from that, he keeps staring at wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In yet another revelation about the loved-up couple, Priyanka Chopra told an American entertainment journal that hubby dearest's staring sessions go on for a while.

Priyanka Chopra said, "It's annoying, but he insists on looking at my face. I'm just like, 'Wait... let me get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturiser. I am, like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but.. it's super sweet."

Staring into someone's eyes can make you fall in love. In their case, it's all over again.

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married, the couple's social media posts, their public outings or even their vacation diaries have been giving relationship goals. Like a fairytale, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 lavishly.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. PeeCee was earlier slated to make her comeback in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Bharat, that hit theatres in June, this year. However, she stepped out of the movie just a few days of the shooting. Priyanka, reportedly, backed out of the film as her marriage with Nick Jonas was fixed around the same time, December 1, 2018.

Talking about The Sky Is Pink, the film also stars actress Zaira Wasim, who has now bid adieu to the film industry. The movie was screened at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival. This news came as a surprise to everyone as the makers claim that The Sky Is Pink is only the Asian film to be screened at the coveted film festival. The movie traces the love story of a couple — Aditi and Niren Chaudhary — spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter, Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The Sky Is Pink is slated to release worldwide on October 2019. This film marks the return of Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood after three years. The Sky Is Pink is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films in association with Ivanhoe Pictures and Purple Pebble Pictures.

