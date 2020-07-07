Ahem! Prachi Desai reminds Ajay Devgn to tag other Bol Bachchan actors in his tweet

Ajay Devgn marked eight years since the release of his film, Bol Bachchan (2012), on Monday by posting a throwback picture of co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan (who did a cameo) from the set of Rohit Shetty's directorial venture.

Co-actor Prachi Desai replied to Devgn and wondered why he forgot the rest, including Asin, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Asrani, Neeraj Vohra and Jeetu Verma, who played important roles. Desai seems to have got a shot in the arm after the insider versus outsider debate. Devgn will have to answer some uncomfortable questions.

The inside and outsider debate has created a wave on social media. A lot of Bollywood actors, including Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut, and many have spoken about their experience after falling victim to nepotism.

Prachi Desai, who kickstarted her acting career with Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, was last seen in a short film Carbon. Speaking about her debut, Prachi was a part of Kasamh Se which was one of the most popular daily soap opera from the Balaji Telefilms banner, which ran from January 2006 to March 2009. The story was about three sisters - Bani, Pia and Rano, who live with after their father's death, go to Mumbai, and live in the house of Jai Walia (Ram Kapoor) who knew their father. Prachi Desai, then only 17-years-old portrayed the role of Bani Dixit.

Prachi made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Rock On!! and ever since then has featured in films like Life Partner, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Teri Meri Kahaani, Bol Bachchan, I, Me Aur Main, Azhar and Rock On 2.

The actress is busy with her next film titled Kosha, a dark urban fantasy. Kosha revolves around a disruptive girl who is a rock band member with a history of "alcohol and substance abuse."

