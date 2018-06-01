Ahem! Ranbir's mum Neetu Kapoor leaves 'Aww' message on Alia Bhatt's picture

Neetu Kapoor wrote, Aww. She followed it up with a love-struck emoji. Alia Bhatt replied by adding a cluster of emoticons



Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd know about B-Town's latest couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The two are said to be in the initial stages of dating and have been dropping hints time and again, thus giving enough fodder to gossip mongers on their relationship rumours. If their hand-in-hand entry at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception and Ranbir Kapoor's interview with GQ wasn't enough, Alia's instagram picture has added more fuel to the fire and tongues have been wagging.

Yesterday, Bhatt was a tad under the weather. She shared a picture with pet cat, Edward, who seemed concerned about her well-being. Among the several replies to the post was that of Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor. Ahem!



The star mum wrote, "Aww." She followed it up with a love-struck emoji. Alia Bhatt replied by adding a cluster of emoticons. Check it out:

Looks like mama Kapoor approves of Alia, if their exchanges on Instagram are any indication.

In an interview to GQ, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Alia Bhatt and said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what's the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself. It's new for us, so let it cook a bit."

He also added that he enjoys the phase when he is "newly in love". "It always comes with a lot of excitement. It's a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again – you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I'm more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back," admitted the 35-year old.

