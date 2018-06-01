Did Ranbir Kapoor just confirm that he is dating Alia Bhatt?

Since past few months, the industry insiders arehinting at a new relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actor has now opened up about it in an interview to a fashion magazine



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is back with a bang, and rightly so, with his powerful performance in Sanju's trailer, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The actor is flooded with compliments. Well, Sanju is not the only reason Ranbir Kapoor is in news. The other reason being the chocolate boy's relationship with the co-star Alia Bhatt.

Enough has been written and said about their relationship. Well the duo, too, has been dropping hints time and again, thus giving enough fodder. Their hand-in-hand entry at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception added more fuel to the fire and tongues have been wagging since then.

Clearing the air about it, Ranbir Kapoor has set the record straight. In an interview to GQ, the Tamasha actor spoke about Alia Bhatt and said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what's the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself. It's new for us, so let it cook a bit."

He also added that he enjoys the phase when he is "newly in love". "It always comes with a lot of excitement. It's a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again – you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I'm more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back," admitted the 35-year old.

Prior to this, both of them had just confessed on having huge crush on each other. Ranbir, in the past, has been in long-term relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was in a relationship with her Student of The Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in friend Ayan Mukerji's superhero fantasy film titled, Brahmastra.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Tweet Triggers Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Dating Rumours Again

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates