Rishi Kapoor's tweet triggers Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's dating rumours again

Tongues have been wagging that Rishi Kapoor's tweet could be an affirmation that there is something going on between son Ranbir and Alia Bhatt



Rishi Kapoor

A lot is being said about Rishi Kapoor's tweet about the Bhatts, which he posted last evening. Twitter deciphered from the veteran's tweet that it is a 'confirmation' of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured relationship. Tongues have been wagging that it could be an affirmation that there is something going on between son Ranbir and Miss Bhatt.



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The veteran actor wrote, "Have worked with most of the talented Bhatt family (and relatives). Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Robin Bhatt, Purnima ji, Soni Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, Alia Bhatt. Thank you all (sic)." Rishi is shooting for Jeethu Joseph's film with Emraan Hashmi (Alia Bhatt's cousin), but fans are convinced that Rishi just dropped a big hint.

"So now you are confirming you are ready to see Alia Bhatt as Alia Kapoor," a user replied to Rishi Kapoor's tweet, while another said, "Oh, Ranbir + Alia, confirm."

Ranbir Kapoor has admitted that he has a boy crush on Alia Bhatt at a recent event in New Delhi. RK candidly confessed that he is fond of his Brahmastra co-actor. Karan Johar, who was also present said, "Awww."

Whether they are together or not, time will tell.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates