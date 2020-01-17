Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express flagged off

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will be equipped with all modern onboard facilities for ensuring a high level of comfort to the passengers

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, the second train to be run by railway subsidiary IRCTC, was flagged off from Ahmedabad by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani here on Friday morning. The railways will pay the passengers per hour for the train delay and have insurance for passengers worth Rs 25 lakh with also additional insurance in case of a household robbery while passengers were travelling.



Passengers can book their tickets exclusively on the IRCTC website or app

The commercial run of the train will start from January 19, 2020, from Ahmedabad. The first such train, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, has been running since last year. As the train docked on the platform early morning, there were protests by trade union members of the Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh, who were whisked away by the police. The train will have dynamic fare as per demand with 1,600 for Executive Class and around 800 for Chair Car.

The booking for this train has commenced and passengers can book their tickets exclusively on the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and its mobile app "Irctc Rail Connect." There will be no booking at railway reservation counters. However, passengers can get their tickets booked through IRCTC authorized agents. The train will also be available for booking through IRCTC’s online travel portal partners like Paytm, Ixigo, PhonePe, Make My Trip, Google, Ibibo, Railyatri, etc.



There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train

This train 82902/82901 shall ply on Ahmedabad - Mumbai- Ahmedabad route for 6 days a week with Thursday as an Off-day for maintenance activities. The train shall be equipped with all modern onboard facilities for ensuring a high level of comfort to the passengers.

To start with, this fully air-conditioned train shall have two Executive Class Chair Cars having 56 seats each and Eight Chair Cars having a capacity of 78 seats each. The total carrying capacity of the train will be 736 passengers. The train will start its journey ex Ahmedabad in the morning at 06:40 hours and will reach Mumbai Central at 13.10 hours having scheduled commercial halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, and Borivli. For the return journey, the train will leave Mumbai Central at 15:40 hours and will reach Ahmedabad at 21:55 hours having scheduled enroute halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, and Nadiad. The train will run on all days of the week except Thursday.

Salient features of the train are as under:

The tickets can also be booked by on duty and leave travel of personnel of defence forces and Central Paramilitary Forces through their online e-ticketing portals integrated with IRCTC such as CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts) portal, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and NDRF (National Disaster Rescue Force) Portals, and also to NSG (National Security Guards), etc.

The train will have advance reservation period of 60 days. Initial trips will be booked on less than 60 days also till such time dates neutralize keeping in mind the train launch date and opening of first booking.

While there will be no concession tickets on the train, children below 5 years of age have been exempted from fare and will be booked with their parents. Names of children so booked will not appear on the chart. Children age 5 years and above will be booked at full fare and will be provided with a seat.

Train fare will be dynamic in nature keeping in consideration the prevailing bus, taxi, rail, and airfares. The train will have different series of fares for lean, busy and festive seasons. Further, train fares will be on point to point basis.

Current Booking will be available to users after the preparation of the first chart which will normally be 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the trains and up to 5 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota in the train. There will be only General Quota and Foreign Tourist Quota. Foreign Tourist Quota of 6 seats in EC and 12 seats in CC will be available for Foreign Tourists.

All passengers travelling on the IRCTC train will be provided with Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs. 25 Lakhs, free of cost by IRCTC. This complimentary travel insurance also includes exclusive coverage of Rs. 1 lakh against household theft/robbery during the travel period of the passengers.

Besides, this special feature, in a first of its own, IRCTC will also pay a compensation of Rs. 100/- in case the train during its run, is delayed by more than one hour and Rs. 250/- in case of delay of more than two hours to every passenger as compensation.

IRCTC is offering this complimentary special travel insurance facility to the passengers of IRCTC Tejas Express through M/s Liberty General Insurance Company Limited – a Mumbai based private insurance company.

In case of cancellation of the train, an automatic full refund of full fare on confirmed and /or waitlisted e-tickets will be made. There will be no need for cancelling the ticket or filing TDR in such a case.

Complimentary Onboard infotainment services will be available in IRCTC trains to the passengers.

High-quality food and beverages will be provided to the passengers on board in the train and included in the ticket fare.

Service on the train will be done through trolleys similar to airlines. Each coach will be provided with an RO water filter in addition to the packaged drinking water bottle for each passenger. Passengers will be served morning welcome tea, breakfast and Combo Lunch/Snacks in Ahmedabad –Mumbai sector and Evening High Tea and Dinner in Mumbai-Ahmedabad as per itinerary timings. Passengers can avail of complimentary tea/coffee service at any point in the journey. Details for the same will be provided on the IRCTC website.

IRCTC is planning to imbibe regional delicacies from the local and ethnic cuisines to suit the taste buds of passengers. Onboard, hospitality services will be managed through professional and competent staff from either gender.

