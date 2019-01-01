Ahmednagar hit-and-run: Brother of deceased wants 'probe against police station, senior Inspectors'

national

Brother of the deceased says he wants to know why the probe was delayed and why the police were sitting on the FIR for almost a month

Accused Abhijit Raja Bhavsar while being taken to a local magistrate's court

Meen Bahadur Singh's efforts to get justice for his brother and sister-in-law have borne fruit. Abhijit Raja Bhavsar, the 39-year-old businessman who ran over them when they were at a bus stop near Ahmednagar, was arrested on Sunday night by the Sangamner police. After mid-day's reports on December 29 and 31 on police inaction for almost a month, cops had recovered the car in the accident.

IT was found within 24 hours of mid-day's report, hardly two kilometers from the police station, after state Director General of Police DD Padsalgikar took cognisance of the reports and asked senior officers to look into the matter as a priority. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also instructed senior police officers to look into the matter and probe why the investigation was delayed. Fadnavis told mid-day, "This is very serious, we will take action."

Mumbai couple, Pratap Singh and Nirmala, were waiting for a bus near SMBT dental college in Sangamner on December 2, when a speeding Tata Hexa coming from the wrong side rammed into them. Pratap died on the spot while 13 days later, Nirmala succumbed to her injuries. Sangamner cops were accused by their family of shielding the accused.

Meen, Pratap's brother said, "The arrest wouldn't have been possible without mid-day's report, because I did everything from getting CCTV footage to identifying the make of the car and gave it to the police, but they just assured me of a fair probe. On the other hand, the rich brat, accused Abhijit, was roaming freely. He was arrested after a report appeared in mid-day."

"Abhijit is a businessman and owns a theatre in the area. He has a very good hold in the police department. Two people lost their lives but the police were doing nothing. I am going to complain to the DGP seeking a probe against the police station and the senior PIs who were handling the case. Why was the probe delayed? Why were the cops just sitting on the FIR?" he asked.

Police speak

Senior PI Abhay Parmar of Sangamner police said, "The accused was on the run and last night entered the area. He has been booked under sections of IPC and the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act."

