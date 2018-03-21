Ailing Irrfan Khan shares poetic Instagram post
Yesterday, Irrfan Khan shared a picture of his shadow on Instagram and wrote lines from the poem, Go To The Limits Of Your Longing by Rainer Maria Rilke
"God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear... Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don't let yourself lose me (sic)." The actor, who is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, is said to be recuperating in London.
God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don’t let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke
