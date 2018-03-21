Ailing Irrfan Khan shares poetic Instagram post

Yesterday, Irrfan Khan shared a picture of his shadow on Instagram and wrote lines from the poem, Go To The Limits Of Your Longing by Rainer Maria Rilke

Yesterday, Irrfan Khan shared a picture of his shadow on Instagram and wrote lines from the poem, Go To The Limits Of Your Longing by Rainer Maria Rilke.

"God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear... Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don't let yourself lose me (sic)." The actor, who is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, is said to be recuperating in London.

Also read - Irrfan Khan shares emotional post from London: Just keep going; no feeling is final

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates