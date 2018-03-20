Irrfan Khan shares emotional post from London: Just keep going; no feeling is final

Diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, actor Irrfan Khan is currently in London, undergoing a treatment. He shared an emotional post which describes his state of mind



Irrfan Khan

After getting diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, actor Irrfan Khan left for London, UK for his treatment. The Piku actor shared his state of mind through a philosophical note. He also shared a photo of his reflection on Instagram, which has made many of his followers emotional. Through the post, Irrfan made it very clear that he isn't in the US for treatment but UK, as assumed earlier.

The post read: "God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me.n Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don't let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke."

A few days ago, the actor's wife, Sutapa Sikdar took to her Facebook account and pleaded people to not speculate about Irrfan Khan's health and called him a 'warrior'. Irrfan was supposed to start shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's film with Deepika Padukone. The filmmaker has clearly stated that he won't start filming without Irrfan. He wrote on Twitter, "Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner."

This is the post through which, Irrfan told his fans about his health.

Irrfan's film Blackmail releases on April 6 and has requested director Abhinay Deo to release the film as scheduled.

