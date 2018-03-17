Medical experts' talk about Irrfan Khan's disease

Neuroendocrine tumour can be treated if detected early, a city-based neurologist said. Aadil Chagla, Professor and Chief Unit 2, Department of Neurosurgery, KEM



Irrfan Khan

Neuroendocrine tumour can be treated if detected early, a city-based neurologist said. Aadil Chagla, Professor and Chief Unit 2, Department of Neurosurgery, KEM. Hospital, and consultant neurosurgeon at Breach Candy Hospital says, "A Neuroendocrine tumour begins in the hormone-producing cells of the body's neuroendocrine system.

They can form in any part of the body, including lungs, brain, pancreas and kidney. Sometimes, the condition becomes life threatening when the benign (non-cancerous) tumours releases excessive amounts of different hormones in the bloodstream. Surgery is the main method of treatment. Radiation and chemotherapy can also help if the tumour is malignant."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates