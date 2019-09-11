AIMIM announces three candidates for Maharashtra polls

On Tuesday, all India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced three candidates for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. According to news agency, IANS, Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, the AIMIM Maharashtra president released the list which named Mufti Mohd Ismail Abdul Khalik from Malegaon Central, Daniel Ramesh Landge Vadgaonsheri from Pune and Mohd Feroz Khan (Lala) - Nanded North.

The Assembly election is due in October-November. Earlier, AIMIM broke ties with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) saying that the parties could not reach a "comfortable figure" of seat distribution.

With inputs from ANI

