AIMIM announces three candidates for Maharashtra polls
The Assembly election is due in October-November
On Tuesday, all India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced three candidates for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. According to news agency, IANS, Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, the AIMIM Maharashtra president released the list which named Mufti Mohd Ismail Abdul Khalik from Malegaon Central, Daniel Ramesh Landge Vadgaonsheri from Pune and Mohd Feroz Khan (Lala) - Nanded North.
The Assembly election is due in October-November. Earlier, AIMIM broke ties with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) saying that the parties could not reach a "comfortable figure" of seat distribution.
With inputs from ANI
commuting poll -
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
I am an Indian first: ISRO Chief K Sivan's reply to Tamil channel is winning hearts online