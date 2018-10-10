AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demands sacking of MJ Abkar

national

As the #MeToo campaign gathered momentum in India, some women journalists have come out and accused Akbar

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday demanded removal of M J Akbar from the Union Council of Ministers following allegations of sexual harassment against him.

As the #MeToo campaign gathered momentum in India, some women journalists have come out and accused Akbar, a former editor and now the minister of state for external affairs, of sexually harassing them during his stint as a journalist.

"@mjakbar shame on you and you stood in parliament during T Talaaq Bill & spoke about Muslim women empowerment & to stop their exploitation..," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief tweeted.

"@PMOIndia sack this Minister of yours if you truly believe in Beti Bachao," the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said in another tweet.

