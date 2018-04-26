Air Deccan to begin operations on North Eastern routes from May 1

In the first phase starting May 1, the airline will start operations on the Kolkata-Agartala, Agartala-Shillong and Shillong-Dimapur sectors

Air Deccan will begin commercial operations from May 1 under the regional air connectivity scheme, an official said. The low-cost carrier has already conducted test flights test flights to Agartala, Shillong and Dimapur on Thursday. In the first phase starting May 1, the airline will start operations on the Kolkata-Agartala, Agartala-Shillong and Shillong-Dimapur sectors.

"We conducted test flight to Agartala, Shillong and Dimapur today (Thursday) and commercial operations will begin from May 1. Bookings for the same are open," an airline official told IANS.

The 'Ude Desh Ke Aam Nagarik' (Udan) is regional air connectivity scheme with the objective to make flying affordable for the masses, to promote tourism, increase employment and promote balanced regional growth. It also intends to put life into un-served and under-served airports.

According to him, the airline will operate in these routes six days a week.

"Additional routes in the North East will be added over the next few weeks to Aizwal and Imphal," the official said.

The airline has three planes in its fleet and is expecting to have one more in the next few weeks, the official said.

Asked about the timeline for starting operations from airports at Andal and Bagdogra in West Bengal, the airline official said: "We are awaiting clearances for airport readiness from some of the airports in Kolkata network. We will announce the operations post that."

