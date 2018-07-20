Aircel-Maxis case: CBI charges Chidambaram, Karti for criminal conspiracy

They have been charged for alleged criminal conspiracy and misconduct

Karti Chidambaram and his father P Chidambaram. Pic/PTI

Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were on Thursday named as accused in a charge sheet filed by the CBI in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

They have been charged for alleged criminal conspiracy and misconduct. The agency filed its supplementary charge sheet before special CBI judge O P Saini, who fixed it for consideration on July 31.

Besides Chidambaram and Karti, the CBI named 10 individuals, including public servants, and six companies as accused in the case. The charge sheet was filed for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy under the IPC, public servant taking illegal gratification, punishment for abetting this offence and public servant committing criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

