Aircel-Maxis case: Enforcement Directorate questioning Karti Chidambaram

The Aircel-Maxis deal refers to a series of allegations of kickbacks in the telecom sector, which was part of the wider 2G scam that engulfed the UPA regime



Karti Chidambaram. File pic

Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with Aircel-Maxis case.

On March 24, Karti was granted anticipatory bail by a Special Delhi Court, and asked him to appear before the investigating officer whenever he is summoned.

The Aircel-Maxis deal refers to a series of allegations of kickbacks in the telecom sector, which was part of the wider 2G scam that engulfed the UPA regime.

The CBI had registered an FIR in 2011, while the ED registered an enforcement case investigation report (ECIR) in 2012, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis.