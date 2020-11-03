Airport staff finds 119 live Tarantula spiders inside shoes

Airport staff in the Philippines found 119 live tarantula spiders hidden inside a pair of shoes. According to a Facebook post by the Bureau of Customs, staff members at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) found the spiders inside a parcel shipped by a certain "Michal Krolicki" from Poland. The parcel was addressed to a consignee in General Trias, Cavite.

It was intercepted on October 28 when customs officials noticed that the parcel was oddly shaped. Through the vigilance of Customs operatives and examiners, the package yielded suspicious images, and was subjected to physical examination.Upon opening the parcel, they found 119 tarantulas tucked inside small plastic vials. The vials were hidden inside a pair of Asics running shoes.

"Customs examiners uncovered different species of live tarantulas in individual plastic vials," the Bureau of Customs wrote on Facebook, sharing photos of the unusual discovery.

"The seized tarantulas were immediately turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Unit (DENR WTMU) on October 29 for proper handling and disposal," they added.

An investigation is now underway to find out whom the parcel was intended for.

Tarantulas comprise a group of large and often hairy spiders. These spiders are popular as exotic pets. In the Philippines, tarantulas are classified as an endangered wildlife species, and illegal wildlife trading is penalized with a fine and six months and one day to one year of imprisonment.

Last year, customs officials intercepted 757 live tarantulas concealed inside oatmeal and cookie boxes and 87 live spiders inside white plastic canisters, both exported from Poland.

