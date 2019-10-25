Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates nephew Shivansh's birthday with daughter Aaradhya

Birthday celebrations seem to be getting grander every year, forget Bollywood celebrities, even commoners have been bitten by the bug of grandeur and want to bring in the special occasion as lavishly as possible. So just imagine the scale of celebrations of stars and their families! One such family is of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who graced her nephew, Shivansh' birthday, at The Little Gym of Bandra, in Mumbai. Have a look at its post right here:

Shivansh is the son of her brother and sister-in-law, Aditya Rai and Shrima Rai. Here are some more pictures from the celebrations:

On the work front, Bachchan recently dubbed for Angelina Jolie in the Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which released on October 18. Her next is Mani Ratnam's drama, Ponniyin Selvan. In an interview with The Hindu in July when she went to Chennai for a brand commitment, she said, "All I can say is that I'm doing the film. I'm on this journey with Mani, and it will be an honour to be a part of anything he chooses to do."

She added, "I don't think it'll be fair to override his wishes and speak about the project. Even though there's warmth in our professional relationship today, it's his wish to share details about the project when he chooses to." Ratnam and Bachchan have collaborated on three films before, her debut, Iruvar, followed by Guru and Raavan.

