Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates nephew Shivansh's birthday with daughter Aaradhya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's brother and sister-in-law, Aditya Rai and Shrima Rai, hosted a grand bash for their son, Shivansh, and the actress truly enjoyed it!
Birthday celebrations seem to be getting grander every year, forget Bollywood celebrities, even commoners have been bitten by the bug of grandeur and want to bring in the special occasion as lavishly as possible. So just imagine the scale of celebrations of stars and their families! One such family is of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who graced her nephew, Shivansh' birthday, at The Little Gym of Bandra, in Mumbai. Have a look at its post right here:
Shivansh is the son of her brother and sister-in-law, Aditya Rai and Shrima Rai. Here are some more pictures from the celebrations:
On the work front, Bachchan recently dubbed for Angelina Jolie in the Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which released on October 18. Her next is Mani Ratnam's drama, Ponniyin Selvan. In an interview with The Hindu in July when she went to Chennai for a brand commitment, she said, "All I can say is that I'm doing the film. I'm on this journey with Mani, and it will be an honour to be a part of anything he chooses to do."
She added, "I don't think it'll be fair to override his wishes and speak about the project. Even though there's warmth in our professional relationship today, it's his wish to share details about the project when he chooses to." Ratnam and Bachchan have collaborated on three films before, her debut, Iruvar, followed by Guru and Raavan.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turns 7 today. Born on November 16, 2011, Aaradhya was fondly being called Beti B by media and later fans of the Bachchans. (Photos courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter and Instagram accounts, mid-day archives and Yogen Shah)
Aaradhya Bachchan's upbringing is very normal, is what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had once told mid-day and she would like it to remain that way. "She has had a very normal upbringing till now. It's not like we sit her down and show her our films. I can't say she is blissfully unaware, she is aware of what we do. She obviously sees our posters all over the city. She is aware of who we are," Aishwarya told.
In picture: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Don't they look adorable?
Aishwarya Bachchan says since Aaradhya is born into a family of movie stars, she is aware of little things in the business, such as getting clicked by photographers constantly. "She sees photographers outside our home, airports, everywhere. People come for selfie requests so sometimes she photobombs them, sometimes she says 'mumma, not me na?' when someone is clicking pictures, she will back out."
In picture: Aaradhya Bachchan with her father Abhishek Bachchan in a throwback picture.
Abhishek Bachchan said both him and his actor-wife Aishwarya Rai are very clear that they won't force Aaradhya to pick a profession of their choice and would stand by her decision irrespectively.
In picture: When mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took her daughter Aaradhya to a play date.
"As far as Aishwarya and I are concerned, be it tomorrow, twenty years down the line or whenever, whatever she decides, we will support her no matter what. That's what our parents did for us as well," said Abhishek Bachchan.
In picture: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya, and Bunty Walia with wife Vanessa Parmar and their daughter Airah.
"As a parent, you want the best for your child. What she decides to do is completely her choice. We will never weigh down on her, that this is what we expect you to do. We would be proud of her regardless of what she becomes," he added.
In picture: Aaradhya Bachchan looks adorable as she attends a Pro Kabaddi League match with parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always takes Aaradhya along for most of her international events. She strongly believes that travelling is one of the best ways to get exposed to the world.
In picture: Aaradhya Bachchan looks cute wearing a 'gajra' as she accompanies parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan at a wedding in Mumbai.
"The global community is the society for our kids today. So I have seen the wonderful influence of travel... Aaradhya is my daughter and I love spending time with her, so I am always travelling with her," said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
In picture: Aaradhya Bachchan with parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at an event.
Abhishek Bachchan says going forward he will be conscious to not be a part of any film which will make his daughter Aaradhya feel awkward while watching.
In picture: Aaradhya Bachchan lovingly kisses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during their family holiday in the Maldives.
"I will now choose whatever work I do in professional career based on Aaradhya. I would not personally, currently, like to make a film which I feel Aaradhya would feel awkward watching," Jr. Bachchan said.
In picture: This photo of Amitabh Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan is from a meet-and-greet session of the superstar with his fans every Sunday.
Do you know when Aaradhya saw her mother's film for the first time? It was this year! Fanney Khan is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first film where her daughter actually sat through the whole film.
In picture: Aaradhya Bachchan seems to love the colour pink! She has often been spotted wearing pink clothes and accessories.
Asked about Aaradhya's reaction after watching Fanney Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her experience, "I think her smiling eyes said it all. She had actually seen me shoot a part of my song in 'Fanney Khan'. So when she heard there was a screening, she expressed a wish to see the film with all her friends and their parents. So all her friends came with their parents and had a good time."
In picture: Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in a photo from their holiday in the Maldives.
"I was happy to let 'Fanney Khan' be the first film Aaradhya watches. It has a positive message for viewers of all ages and there's nothing in it that children cannot watch. In any case, Aaradhya is constantly singing and dancing at home, sometimes to my songs, sometimes to her father's and her grandfather's songs. It's a normal household. We're trying to keep the atmosphere around Aaradhya as normal as possible."
Here's a look at some more candid pictures of little Aaradhya with her family:
Aaradhya Bachchan often accompanies her parents at family functions and parties. In this picture, she is seen with her parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Bunty Walia, Vanessa Parmar and other guests.
When Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her grandmother Vrinda Rai's birthday with family! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's brother Aditya and his family were also present at for the celebration.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lovingly embraces her daughter Aaradhya. This wonderful moment was shared by Abhishek Bachchan on his Instagram account.
Aaradhya Bachchan with her parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at a Durga puja in 2016.
When little Aaradhya celebrated Holi with parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ensures she takes time out from her hectic schedule for her daughter Aaradhya. Seen here is the mother-daughter duo enjoying the swing.
Aaradhya Bachchan and Azad Rao Khan performed together at their school function. The star kids wore identical costumes as they matched steps to yesteryear song 'Rail Gaadi'. Abhishek Bachchan along with wife Aishwarya, and Aamir Khan were spotted in the front row, cheering for the kids.
Aaradhya always tags along with mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her trips, usually at Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ensures she brings her little daughter Aaradhya along with her on outdoor shoots as well.
When Amitabh Bachchan brought along his granddaughter Aaradhya to meet his fans during one of the Sunday meet-and-greet sessions.
Talking about motherhood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had earlier said, "Aaradhya is a wonderful blessing in our lives and she is very special and it is a loving fulfilment. I am grateful for this experience."
She is only 7 years old, but little Aaradhya Bachchan has already got used to the paparazzi, according to her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan has said that his granddaughter Aaradhya's presence has brought a lot of happiness in their home and life.
Talking about the media presence surrounding Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had said earlier, "Every time we walk out of the airport, house, there are people around, camera is around. I guess, I think she was born to believe it is like this... this is normal to her."
"The mother in me will be protective. Media wants bytes, photos... So I am going to be protective about her. It is a natural instinct. From her end, there is no major chatter," Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had said that the experience of being a mother in real life had helped her bring substantial truth in playing her character in Jazbaa (2015).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had earlier said in an interview, "Being a mom tops my priority list. I am committed as an actor and it's there for you to see."
Amitabh Bachchan shared this photograph of Aaradhya on Twitter on her 6th birthday. In the image, she is seen holding a poster of herself and smiling towards the camera. "When she shall tell us how much she has grown. It's actually 6 years but it's 60 for most of us...," Big B captioned the image.
Wish you a very happy birthday Aaradhya! May God fill your life with the fragrance of his never ending love!
Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Aaradhya turns 7 today. On her birthday, here's a look at some of the cutest pictures of the youngest Bachchan!
