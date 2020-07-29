Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extends gratitude to fans after recovering from COVID-19

Two days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19, the actor on Wednesday, July 29, extended gratitude towards her fans for their prayers, concern, wishes, and love.

The 46-year old actor took to Instagram to share a picture where the mother-daughter duo is seen thanking their fans through their hand gestures.

Have a look right here:

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested negative for COVID-19 earlier on July 27 following which they were discharged from the hospital. The Guru actor’s husband Abhishek Bachchan and his star father Amitabh Bachchan are still being treated for the infection at the hospital.

