Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mourns 'Dance Guru' Saroj Khan's demise

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Friday evening mourned the death of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan on social media. The actress shared a still from the set of her 1999 film "Taal" where Saroj Khan can be seen choreographing a dance move for Aishwarya. Saroj Khan has choreographed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for iconic dance numbers like Nimbooda (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Dola re dola (Devdas), Ramta jogi (Taal), Barso re (Guru) among others.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan posted on Instagram Story, remembering the legendary choreographer. "The first song I ever performed to in films was under her tutelage and choreography. She taught me so much. Will miss you Saroj ji. RIP," the actor shared.

Speaking of Saroj Khan, the veteran shared a good relationship with Miss India and she has time and again confessed how dedicated student Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been. She shared a BTS photo with the actress, where the duo is engrossed in a chat.

The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main naagin tu sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa hawaai (Mr India).

Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

Khan was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues but had tested negative for COVID-19, and the end came around 1.30 am on Friday. The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground.

RIP Saroj Khan, you'll be truly missed.

