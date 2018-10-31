Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to celebrate her 45th birthday at home?

bollywood

Since the past few years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been celebrating her big day with the media at her Juhu abode

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

November spells birthdays at Jalsa. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 45 tomorrow while daughter Aaradhya will be seven on November 16.

Since the past few years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been celebrating her big day with the media at her Juhu abode. Husband Abhishek is currently in West Bengal shooting for Anurag Basu's film. Guess he will spring a surprise on her.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta starrer Fanney Khan. The actress will be next seen along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan in Gulab Jamun, and soon, the duo is said to commence shooting for their much-awaited film together.

As an actress, she has not only appeared in successful Indian films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Devdas, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but also international films like Bride and Prejudice, Provoked and The Pink Panther 2.

The actress always takes her daughter along for most of her international events. She strongly believes that travelling is one of the best ways to get exposed to the world.

