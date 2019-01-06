Aishwarya Rai Bachchan welcomes 2019 in style; See photo

bollywood

After welcoming the New Year with a secret family get away with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a picture dedicated to the year ahead

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is embracing 2019 in the most glamorous way possible and we cannot take our eyes off her. After welcoming the New Year with a secret family get away with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a picture dedicated to the year ahead.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂHere’s lookin’ at you...âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ2019âÂÂ¨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onJan 5, 2019 at 12:43am PST

Everything about the picture, right from her dreamy smokey eyes to the curlers in her hair, makes it a stunning sight for sore eyes. "Here's lookin' at you...2019," the caption read.

According to media reports, Aishwarya and Abhishek are all set to share the screen space with their upcoming film 'Gulab Jamun.' The happy couple has worked together in many other films in past, including 'Kuch Naa Kaho,' 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke' and 'Guru.' Here's to hoping the year turns out as beautiful as the lady herself.

