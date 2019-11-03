Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's publicist stable after skin grafting surgery

Archana Sadanand, the publicist for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who sustained 15 per cent burn injuries during the Diwali bash at Jalsa bungalow, underwent a two hour-long skin grafting procedure on Friday.

Sadanand was rushed to the ICU at Nanavati Hospital on Monday, after her lehenga accidentally caught fire while she was in the bungalow's courtyard. Shah Rukh Khan, who was also at the celebration, had the presence of mind to douse the flame with a jacket. Khan had also sustained minor burns in the incident.

Highly-placed sources within Nanavati confirmed the development. "The patient has undergone skin grafting of the right lower limb (leg). Skin from the left leg was used for grafting yesterday [Friday]. The burn in the upper limb area is of first degree for which conservative treatment is being given. Archana is currently stable and will need to stay at the hospital for over a week," the source said.

According to a source, Sadanand is under the care of Dr Devyani B Venkat, a plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon, who recently joined Nanavati after returning from the US. She is the daughter of renowned gastroenterologist Dr Jayant Barve, who treats Amitabh Bachchan.

Sources said that the matter is being treated as "confidential" and that even the medical file of the patient is not in the nursing staff's custody. She is an isolation room on the second floor of the ICU. No visitors are being allowed to meet her. "Post the surgical procedure, Archana will remain immobile for a few days, as the graft needs to heal. The wound will be evaluated a week from now."



Dr Ketan Vagholkar, professor of surgery at DY Patil Medical College, said, "A skin graft is recommended when the burns are deep, in order to provide a biological cover. It solves two purposes, prevents infection by forming a biological dressing, improves cosmetic outcome and hastens recovery." He added, "The fact that the estimated burn surface area is 15 per cent means that a significant portion of the region might have been affected. In such a case, chances of infection are very high. Therefore, a skin cover is essential."

He, however, said that cosmetic interventions come with their own risk. "Often, it is observed that if skin grafting is done prematurely, the results might be adverse, wherein the grafted skin can get rejected by the recipient area. If that happens, dressing the wound is the only option."

