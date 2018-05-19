Aishwarya Rai's Instagram post with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is all about love

Ever since her debut on Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been on a photo-sharing spree with daughter Aaradhya and her Cannes outing



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya

A week ago, beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan forayed into the digital world with the photo-sharing site, Instagram. She made her debut on the social site before her Cannes trip and has been sharing beautiful pictures of herself and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Within a span of few days, the actress' account has crossed more than one million organic followers.

In the latest picture shared by her, Aishwarya is seen creating a heart with baby Aaradhya Bachchan through their hands. The photo was captioned as, "All you need is Love."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first post was with her daughter Aaradhya as a baby. The gorgeous diva shared her first post with pieces of a grid picture that completed a collage of her holding Aaradhya in her arms when she was just a tiny tot.

The pic was unpretentious and made everyone emotional as it expressed the bonding between a mother and her child. As we all know that Aishwarya is a doting mother to Aaradhya, this image clearly shows the emotional side of the actress.

On the professional front, Aishwarya made dazzling appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, and will be seen in Fanne Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in the film Jasmine, and reportedly in the remake of Woh Kaun Thi (1964) with Shahid Kapoor and Raat Aur Din (1967).

Talking about it to mid-day, Aishwarya said, "After I was given a narration of Jasmine, I requested the team to rewrite a few things. So we'll see where that goes. Woh Kaun Thi and Raat Aur Din remakes are fabulous ideas. Once I return from Cannes, I will sit down with the team and understand how they want to remake the films. Only then will I take a call."

