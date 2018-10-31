Ajay Devgn and Kajol to buy a plush house for baby girl Nysaa in Singapore?

bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are on a house hunt for their baby girl, Nysaa Devgn, and it seems like the duo has already finalised one

Nysaa and Kajol/picture courtesy: Instagram

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysaa Devgan is currently in Singapore for her higher studies, and now, the duo has decided to buy a house for their darling daughter. As per Mumbai Mirror's report, Ajay and Kajol were in the out to buy a plush apartment for their baby girl. It is also said that the duo has found one right on Orchard Road, the city's affluent area.

While her school has boarding facilities, Nysaa, 15, who is apparently a quiet child, prefers staying on her own. She is expected to move into the apartment in the month of January.

In May, Nysaa made her red carpet debut at mother Kajol's Madame Tussauds' wax statue unveiling event in Singapore. Kajol also shared a photo of mother-daughter duo twining in black for the event and wrote, "My little girl with me on a red carpet for the first time."

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently preparing for his upcoming rom-com De De Pyaar De opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from this Akiv Ali's directorial debut, Ajay Devgn will be also seen in Taanaji: the Unsung Warrior, and Total Dhamaal. All his films will be releasing in 2019.

Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela, which released earlier this month. The actress will also be doing a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Zero.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn: I'm Lucky To Have A Wife Who Doesn't Spend Much

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates