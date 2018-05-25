Kajol's daughter Nysa makes her red carpet debut

Kajol walked on the red carpet with her daughter Nysa for the first time to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds attraction in Singapore

Yesterday, Kajol unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. She was accompanied by daughter Nysa. Hubby Ajay Devgn, who is busy shooting for Akiv Ali's film, tweeted, "Meet the silent Kajol." He's known for his one-liners, but we would love to learn Kajol's reply.

Kajol walked on the red carpet with her daughter Nysa for the first time to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds attraction in Singapore. Kajol unveiled the statue on Thursday. "My little girl with me on a red carpet for the first time," the actress tweeted hours before the ceremony. Kajol, who made her Bollywood debut in 1992 with Bekhudi, gave a western touch to her sari and looked glamorous and sophisticated at the event. Her daughter looked chic in a black dress. The mother-daughter duo were twinning in black.

As an actress, Kajol is known for her performance in movies like Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Ishq, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kal Ho Naa Ho and My Name is Khan. She will be seen next in Pradeep Sarkar's Eela (tentative title) which will hit the theatres on September 14. She is married to actor-producer Ajay Devgn, with whom she has a son named Yug.

Also read: Hilarious! Ajay Devgn introduces wife Kajol's wax statue in an epic manner

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates