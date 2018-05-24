Hilarious! Ajay Devgn introduces wife Kajol's wax statue in an epic manner

Ajay Devgn is known to be a prankster and a man filled with humour. He jumps at every opportunity where he can show his funny side, and wife Kajol's wax statue's unveiling at Madame Tussauds was one such occasion



Kajol takes a selfie with her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@KajolAtUN

On Thursday afternoon, Bollywood's lively actress Kajol visited Singapore to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds. She was accompanied by daughter Nysa Devgn. Actor-husband Ajay Devgn could not physically make it for the event but in spirits, he was quite there. Well, why do we say so? The Golmaal actor's video post for Kajol is the answer to it.

Ajay Devgn introduces Kajol in the most hilarious way, contradicting to her personality; he took a jibe on her by writing, "Meet the silent Kajol (sic)." Nysa seemingly has imbibed the wit and humour from her parents. In the video posted by Ajay, she is seen posing with her mother and suddenly making an exit from the frame. She is seen saying "Statue" to her mother with her wax version.

Kajol and Ajay's fans are enjoying this enjoyable conversation.

Here is the video:

Meet the silent Kajol ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/6LH0DWPJWD — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 24, 2018

Later, Kajol also shared a picture of hers taking a selfie with the wax version and wrote, "Always been a Kajol fan (sic)."

Always been a Kajol fan ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/uwf4YMarjf — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) May 24, 2018

This was not the only reason that made the actress jump with joy. Another reason was daughter Nysa's first appearance on the red carpet with her, which called for a dual celebration. Nysa is completing her education in Singapore.

On the professional front, Kajol will be seen in Eela, while Ajay has Total Dhamaal, Sons of Sardaar and a few other films in his kitty.

