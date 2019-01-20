Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit share new poster of Total Dhamaal

bollywood

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit, the film will also see Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Javed Jaffery and Sanjay Mishra in important roles as well

Total Dhamaal poster

With barely a day left for the trailer launch of Total Dhamaal, stars Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit took to their social media accounts to reveal a new poster for the film. Madhuri took to social media and shared a picture of her new film where the poster shows the lead star cast gazing out with bewilderment surrounding the title of the film. It looks like they are in a jungle going by the number of animals that can be seen in the poster as well.

Madhuri captioned the post, "Ab dhamaal nahi, double dhamaal nahi, it's time for #TotalDhamaal. Trailer out tomorrow!"

Ajay Devgn too took to his Instagram handle and shared the same poster, writing, "Join Our Wild Adventure! Total Dhamaal Trailer Out Tomorrow". Apart from Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit, the film will also see Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Javed Jaffery and Sanjay Mishra in important roles as well.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy franchise Dhamaal, and is set to hit big screens on February 22, this year.

