Ajay Devgn condemns violence against doctors: Disgusted and angry

Actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday conveyed his "disgust and anger" over reports of several incidents of violence against doctors and medical staff on "baseless assumptions" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 51-year-old actor made a statement on Twitter where he said, "DISGUSTED ANGRY to read reports of "educated" persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions," he tweeted.

DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminalsð¡#StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 12, 2020

The 'Singham' actor also added that: "Such insensitive people are the worst criminals #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona"

Earlier, the 'Dilwale' actor joined many other Bollywood stars to laud Mumbai Police personnel for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak. He took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19.

Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra ð@CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 9, 2020

