Search

Ajay Devgn condemns violence against doctors: Disgusted and angry

Published: Apr 12, 2020, 12:06 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Ajay Devgn made a statement on Twitter where he said, "DISGUSTED ANGRY to read reports of "educated" persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions," he tweeted.

(Picture courtesy/AFP)
(Picture courtesy/AFP)

Actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday conveyed his "disgust and anger" over reports of several incidents of violence against doctors and medical staff on "baseless assumptions" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 51-year-old actor made a statement on Twitter where he said, "DISGUSTED ANGRY to read reports of "educated" persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions," he tweeted.

The 'Singham' actor also added that: "Such insensitive people are the worst criminals #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona"

Earlier, the 'Dilwale' actor joined many other Bollywood stars to laud Mumbai Police personnel for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak. He took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK