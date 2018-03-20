Ajay Devgn confesses his 'Hichki', says people didn't find him hero material

In an interaction with Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn revealed that as per the industry, he wasn't a hero material and his looks have been his life's biggest hichki



Ajay Devgn reveals the biggest hichki of his life.

A bonafide superstar, Ajay Devgn has displayed incredible range as a performer and earned unparalleled mass popularity. For decades, Ajay has been the common man's hero. But his journey to stardom wasn't without hichkis! The makers of Rani Mukerji's Hichki are promoting the film uniquely by asking prominent personalities to share their untold weaknesses and how they eventually converted them into massive strengths and Ajay revealed his biggest hichki to Rani.

Watch Ajay talking about it here:

Ajay Devgn says, "When I had started out in the industry, there was this huge buzz that he is a very ordinary looking guy and he won't make it. He won't become a hero. I used to hear all of that, and it felt like a Hichki. But finally, I did not listen to any of that and went ahead (with my acting)."

Having kicked his Hichki out of his life and gone on to amass massive success, Ajay encourages each and everyone to just ignore their Hichkis and focus on their goals.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki is set to touch the hearts of audiences when it releases on March 23.

Also Read: Karan Johar's Biggest Hiccup Was His 'Feminine-Sounding' Voice

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates