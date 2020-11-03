Ajay Devgn in war mode post Diwali

After eight months of lockdown, Ajay Devgn is ready to don the Indian Air Force uniform again as he steps out to resume work on Bhuj: The Pride of India. It is heard that the actor will join Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk for a 12-day schedule this month that will see them canning some action sequences and a few dramatic scenes.

A trade source reveals that Devgn and director Abhishek Dudhaiya are currently determining the location for the shoot. "Given the prevailing scenario, the production team is hunting for a location that meets their safety demands. The final schedule is likely to kick off post Diwali. Sanjay, who is currently with his family in Dubai, will fly down after the festival to join the proceedings. After Ajay finishes his portions by the month-end, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and the rest of the cast will be called for the patchwork."

Set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the period drama sees Devgn play IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who reconstructed the IAF airbase in Bhuj with the help of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya and 300 local women. Confirming the pending schedule, Dudhaiya says, "We are looking forward to going back on the set, and have all the safety measures in place."

