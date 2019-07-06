Ajay Devgn is all for a wholesome theatrical experience

bollywood

Ajay Devgn introduced a photo time machine at his Ratlam theatre, where fans can pose for pictures with different eras of Indian history serving as the background.

Taking his vision of opening cinemas in small towns ahead, Ajay Devgn threw open the doors of NY Cinemas multiplex in Ratlam on Thursday. While the interiors of the theatre are designed along the lines of a train, Devgn has also introduced a photo time machine at the venue that will offer fans the opportunity to pose for pictures with different eras of Indian history serving as the background. A source says, "Ajay is one of the most tech-savvy stars today. He knows what the viewers want.

He wanted the cinephiles at Ratlam to enjoy a wholesome theatrical experience. So, he came up with the idea of the photo time machine, a sophisticated take on the regular photo-booth. The booth is such designed that upon entering it, you can choose from 10 different eras of Indian history for your background. Once your picture is clicked against the chosen backdrop, you can directly share it on social media or take a printout." Rajeev Sharma, CEO, NY Cinemas, says that the photo time machine is only one of the live-action innovations they have devised for cinegoers.



The Photo Time Machine at the NY Cinemas in Ratlam

"It was Ajay's idea to build unique concept-driven theatres that would get people closer to their favourite films and stars. Our brand strategists are working on multiple such engagement modules based on his vision and inputs." The road ahead sees Devgn opening stores alongside the cinema with exclusive memorabilia and merchandise autographed by the star.

