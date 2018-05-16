Ajay Devgn is the latest victim of a WhatsApp death hoax

A message did the rounds that the aircraft, Ajay Devgn was travelling in had crashed



Ajay Devgn

Like many other Bollywood stars before, Ajay Devgn was the latest victim of a WhatsApp death hoax. Late Monday night, a message did the rounds that the aircraft Devgn was travelling in had crashed. Another forwarded message said the plane had made an emergency landing. Some received a message stating that the chartered helicopter Devgn was flying in had crashed near Mahabaleshwar.

We don't know who is keen to 'bump off' the star by spreading fake news. But we do know that he is in Mumbai shooting for Akiv Ali's film at Yash Raj studios. When the messages went viral on Monday night, Ajay Devgn was fast asleep at home. On the work front, Ajay Devgn will collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor for Luv Ranjan's yet untitled film. The duo has earlier worked together in Prakash Jha's Raajneeti. Director Luv Ranjan, who made the film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and is known for catching the pulse of younger audiences with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and so on, is collaborating with actors Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor.

